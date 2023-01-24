Man, wife arrested for peddling marijuana in Gurugram

A man and his wife have been arrested on the charge of peddling drugs and around 70 kilogram of marijuana has been seized from them, police said on Tuesday. Sukhdev Singh alias Sukhu (30) and his wife Priyanka (28) were apprehended by a team of the Manesar crime unit on Monday late evening, an official said. They have confessed that they have been peddling the drug for the last four years, police claimed, and added that an FIR has been registered against them at the Manesar police station.

The 70 kilograms of marijuana was seized from their rented accommodation at Kasan village, they said. ''Marijuana recovered from their possession was bought from Uttarakhand. In order to earn a profit, they supplied it to local sellers and also sold it to people...,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

The couple has revealed that ''they have been running their illegal business of supplying and selling marijuana for four years. We are questioning the couple'', the official said.

