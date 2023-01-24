Left Menu

Posing as finance company employees, 3 unidentified men snatch company's car from driver

Three unidentified men posing as the employees of a finance company snatched a private companys car from its driver here in the sector 57 area, claiming that the vehicles monthly instalment is pending, police said on Tuesday.According to the complaint filed by Om Prakash, a native of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a driver with the company, three youths stopped the car while he was going to the office on Saturday evening.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-01-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 19:22 IST
Three unidentified men posing as the employees of a finance company snatched a private company's car from its driver here in the sector 57 area, claiming that the vehicle's monthly instalment is pending, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Om Prakash, a native of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a driver with the company, three youths stopped the car while he was going to the office on Saturday evening. ''They claimed to be employees of a finance company and said that the EMI of this car is due and the car has to be confiscated. I told them that the car is in the name of the company and no EMI is due, but they did not agree and finally fled away with the car, leaving me on the roadside,'' he said. ''I informed my company and they also confirmed with the bank from where the car was financed that it does not have any outstanding instalments,'' Prakash said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered on Monday against three unknown accused under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at sector 56 police station.

''Posing as employees of a finance company, the accused robbed away the car. Efforts are being made to identify the accused and they will be arrested soon,'' said inspector Sanjeev Kumar, SHO of sector 56 police station.

