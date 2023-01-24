Haryana govt grants special remission to prisoners ahead of Republic Day

Ahead of Republic Day, Haryana government on Tuesday granted special remission of 30 to 90 days in sentence to prisoners in the state.

Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said convicts who have been sentenced for a period of 10 years and above, including life sentence, have been granted remission of 90 days and those sentenced for five years or more but less than 10 years have been granted remission of 60 days.

Similarly, the convicts who have been sentenced for less than five years have been granted remission of 30 days, he was quoted as saying in an official release.

The remission will not be granted to prisoners convicted for the offences, including abduction and murder of a child below the age of 14 years, rape with murder, any offence under the POCSO Act 2012, dacoity or robbery, kidnapping and ransom, acid attack, trafficking of person, case of prisoners convicted for counterfeiting currency notes (FICN), in the drug cases, under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987, Official Secrets Act, 1923, Foreigners Act, 1948 and the Passport Act, 1967, he said.

The remission will also not be admissible to detenues of any class, Pakistani nationals, persons imprisoned for failing to give security for keeping peace for their good behaviour under sections 107, 109, 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 and the convicts who had committed any major jail offence during the last two years and were punished for the same under the relevant provisions of Punjab Jail Manual, Haryana Prison Rules-2022 or any other Act or Rules as applicable on that day.

Chautala said this remission will also be granted to all the convicts who are on parole or furlough from the jail on Republic Day on January 26, subject to the condition that they surrender at the respective jails on the due date after the expiry of their parole or furlough period for undergoing the unexpired portion of their sentence.

''The sentence of imprisonment imposed in default of payment of fine shall not be treated as substantive for the purpose of grant of this remission.

''All the prisoners convicted by the Courts of Criminal Jurisdiction in Haryana but undergoing their sentences in Jails outside Haryana shall also be entitled to get this remission as per the above scale. This remission will not be granted to the convicts who are on bail on the day of granting this remission,'' he said.

