Maha: Court official booked for demanding Rs 2,000 bribe in Thane district

An offence was registered on Tuesday against an official of a local court in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2,000, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the junior clerk of Bhiwandi magistrate court, he said.

The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant for accepting and numbering four matters filed with the court, the official said.

The complainant approached the ACB’s Thane unit. Following a probe, the allegations were confirmed and the case was registered, he said.

