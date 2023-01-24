LG Saxena orders DDA to redevelop 'structurally damaged' Signature View Apartments in north Delhi

Lt Governor VK Saxena has ordered the DDA to redevelop the ''structurally damaged'' Signature View Apartments in north Delhi's Mukherji Nagar and proactively support the thousands of residents facing ''grave danger to life and property'', a Raj Niwas official said on Tuesday.

Saxena has also ordered immediate initiation of criminal proceedings against the contractors, builders, and construction agencies and a vigilance inquiry to identify all officials responsible for the lapses in the buildings' construction within 15 days.

The LG secretariat has asked the DDA to draw up a redevelopment and rehabilitation plan for the complex, in consultation with the RWA, which welcomed the LG's decision.

This should serve as a message from the Lt Governor to all officials and contractors that no laxity, misconduct or collusion will be tolerated and that the city residents are supreme, the official added.

Built in 2007–2009, the apartments in the complex were allotted to residents in 2011-2012. Shortly after, however, the flats started facing construction-related issues, forcing the residents to complain to the DDA. A 2021-2022 study conducted by IIT-Delhi at the behest of DDA found the building to be structurally unsafe. The study also made a recommendation to ''vacate and dismantle'' the complex, the official said.

The DDA had earlier issued a statement saying, ''These allotments are not part of social welfare schemes; that there is no law which makes the DDA responsible for the building in perpetuity, or even in the period in question or it is not the duty of the DDA to maintain the buildings.'' Overruling it, the LG said, ''Apparently, there has been no application of mind on the part of the legal department of the DDA and the position taken by the it not only runs contrary to the very basic tenet of responsibility and empathy, essentially inherent in the functioning of any service provider – especially so, a government organisation, but also runs in contravention of the principle of natural justice, since the DDA had charged the consumer in the name of 'maintenance charges' for 30 years.'' The residents of the Signature View Apartments said the LG's decision offered respite to the 336 families who had been struggling to convey the threat that looms over their daily lives to various government departments.

''We are grateful to the LG to have acted on our concerns and expressed clearly that the curious case of Signature View Apartments should serve as a message to all officials and contractors that no laxity, misconduct or collusion will be tolerated and that the residents of the city are supreme,'' the RWA said in a statement.

