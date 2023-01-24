Left Menu

Human skeleton found in Indore airport premises

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-01-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 19:48 IST
Human skeleton found in Indore airport premises
  • Country:
  • India

A human skeleton, believed to be one-year-old, has been found in the premises of the high-security Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore, police said on Tuesday.

The human remains were recovered during an electrical work near the boundary wall of the airport on Monday night, Sanjay Shukla, in-charge of the Aerodrome police station, said.

An employee noticed the skeleton lying in a pit made for rainwater drainage after which the airport's chief security officer contacted the police, he said.

''Prima facie the skeleton appears to be a year old. At this stage it is difficult to say whether the skeleton is of a man or a woman,'' Shukla said.

The remains were sent for forensic examination, said the police officer.

Shukla said the area where the skeleton was found is surrounded by bushes and movement of jackals has been noticed there in the past.

A detailed investigation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023