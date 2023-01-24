Left Menu

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:04 IST
BJP leader shot dead in Manipur; prime accused surrenders
A BJP leader was shot dead in Manipur's Thoubal district on Tuesday, following which the prime accused surrendered before the police while another person was arrested, a senior officer said.

Laishram Rameshwor Singh, the convenor of ex-servicemen cell of the saffron party's state unit, was murdered near the gates of his residence in Kshetri Leikai area in the morning, Thoubal Superintendent of Police Haobijam Jogeshchandra said.

Two people came in a car without a registration number and shot at Singh from a close range around 11 am, he said.

The 50-year-old man received a bullet injury on his chest and was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hours after the incident, the man driving the vehicle, identified as Naorem Ricky Pointing Singh, was arrested, Jogeshchandra told reporters.

The driver, who hails from Keinou in Bishnupur district, was apprehended in Haobam Marak area in Imphal West district.

Police launched a massive manhunt for the prime accused, identified as 46-year-old Ayekpam Keshorjit, and appealed to him to surrender, while warning people against providing him with shelter.

Sometime after that, the prime accused surrendered before the police at Commando Complex in Imphal West district. He hails from Haobam Marak. A .32 caliber licensed pistol, two magazines and nine cartridges were seized from his possession.

An empty case of .32 caliber bullet was also seized from the spot, he said.

Naorem Ricky Pointing Singh was driving the vehicle while Ayekpam Keshorjit opened fire on the BJP leader, the SP said.

On being asked about the motive behind the murder, he said that further investigation is underway.

BJP state unit vice president Ch Chidananda Singh told PTI, "We strongly condemn this cowardly act… Stringent action should be taken against the culprits."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

