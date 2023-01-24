U.S. sanctions Lebanon money exchanger for alleged ties to Hezbollah
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:15 IST
The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it was placing sanctions on Lebanese money exchanger Hassan Moukalled and his business for alleged financial ties to blacklisted group Hezbollah.
The Treasury said his business, CTEX, was licensed by Lebanon's central bank. Neither Moukalled nor the central bank immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.
