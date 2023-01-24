Drug cases involving medicos in Karnataka: Experts question police probe

Law and forensic experts on Tuesday questioned the manner of police investigation into drug cases involving some doctors and medical students.

Addressing reporters here, Mangaluru Bar Association vice president Manoraj Rajeeva alleged that the law enforcing agencies have not dealt with the cases in a fair manner.

While making it clear that he is against drug peddling and consumption, Rajeeva said as per Section 64 (a) of the 1985 NDPS Act, those who have consumed drugs have exemption from legal action.

It is not necessary to send them to judicial custody if they are willing to go to rehabilitation centres, he said and wondered why the police did not take a step in this direction.

He also questioned the police department action of providing the photographs of the accused to the media.

Rajeeva said such acts not only affect the families of the accused, but also 'Brand Mangaluru' and the image of the medical education institutions in and around the city.

He demanded that the cases be probed by the High Court or Central agencies like CBI. He also said High Court will be approached in this case.

Professor and forensic expert Dr Mahabalesh Shetty, who was also present, said though screen tests are positive that does not confirm drug consumption.

Samples have to be confirmed by sending them to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Consolidated Forensic Laboratory (CFL) tests within 24 hours, sometimes even passive smoking gives positive results, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)