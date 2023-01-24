HC seeks reply from Up govt in Bankey Bihari temple maintenance case

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply in a PIL seeking direction to it to frame a proper scheme for upkeep and maintenance of the Shri Thakur Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj temple in Vrindavan.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir passed the order on the PIL and fixed February 14 as the next date of hearing in the case. On the date fixed, the court will also pass an order on the impleadment application filed by 'sewayats' (priests) of Thakur Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj temple. They have requested the court to make them party to the petition as they are priests and look after the deity.

The PIL seeks a direction to the state to frame a proper scheme for upkeep and maintenance of Shri Thakur Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj and crowd management, especially during festivals and holidays, when lakhs of devotees congregate there.

