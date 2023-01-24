Left Menu

Noida cops review security arrangements ahead of R-Day; bomb, dog squads also roped in

Police personnel, including several in civil clothes, on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements at malls and crowded areas of Noida and Greater Noida adjoining national capital Delhi as bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were also deployed for the inspections ahead of Republic Day.The inspections were also carried out at hotels, metro stations, bus stands and local markets among places that witness large footfall especially on Republic Day, the police said.On instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, police have been carrying out checks and inspections at all hotels, shopping malls, markets and other busy areas of the entire district.

Police personnel, including several in civil clothes, on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements at malls and crowded areas of Noida and Greater Noida – adjoining national capital Delhi – as bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were also deployed for the inspections ahead of Republic Day.

The inspections were also carried out at hotels, metro stations, bus stands and local markets among places that witness large footfall especially on Republic Day, the police said.

''On instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, police have been carrying out checks and inspections at all hotels, shopping malls, markets and other busy areas of the entire district. Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs have also been engaged during the security inspections,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

''Police personnel in uniform and in civil clothes have also been deployed. Special interaction has been held with private security agencies, including those engaged by shopping malls.

''These security agencies and their personnel have been instructed to immediately inform the local police at 112 in case of any suspicious activity or person coming to light," Pandey said.

Police officials also interacted with residents, including women and children, to take their feedback on security arrangements. They also urged public to report any suspicious activity immediately at emergency helpline number 112, he added.

All measures have been put in place to ensure that the Republic Day celebrations are held in a peaceful manner here, the additional DCP added.

