J-K DGP stresses need to utilise modern tech, human intelligence to prevent anti-peace incidents in Rajouri

Singh visited Rajouri where he chaired the meeting comprising officials of the Army, Police and CRPF and reviewed the security scenario in the border district, it said.There is need for utilizing modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the movements of suspects on borders and as also in the hinterland to prevent anti-peace incidents, DGP said during the meeting.Singh directed officials to intensify operations to track down the terrorists involved in such incidents.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:25 IST
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Rajouri and stressed the need to utilise modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the movements of suspects to prevent anti-peace incidents. The Rajouri district has been witnessing increased terrorist incidents, including the twin terror attacks in which seven minority community persons were killed and 14 others injured in January this year.

According to a statement, the DGP directed officials to intensify the operations to track down the involved terrorists. Singh visited Rajouri where he chaired the meeting comprising officials of the Army, Police and CRPF and reviewed the security scenario in the border district, it said.

There is need for utilizing modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the movements of suspects on borders and as also in the hinterland to prevent anti-peace incidents, DGP said during the meeting.

Singh directed officials to intensify operations to track down the terrorists involved in such incidents. He also directed officials to take stringent action against each and every individual who provided support to terrorists in executing the cowardly attack, it said.

The DGP asked officials to further strengthen the security grid by conducting checks and joint patrolling besides ensuring the area domination, the statement said. He also asked officials to keep a strict vigil on cross border narco trade, saying elements from are using it for terror financing besides targeting youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The DGP directed for strict action against the elements found involved in anti-peace activities and narco-trade. Singh stressed on the need for enhanced coordination among various forces -- army, police and the CAPFs -- which he said has been the cause of success on the anti-terror front, according to the statement. The DGP said during the recent past, forces have had tremendous success on the anti-terror front and stressed for further strengthening the synergy between the police and security forces. ''We have to continue our commitment towards the mission peace to consolidate the growing peace in J&K'', he added.

He directed the police personnel to be friendly towards the general public which he said would help in good policing. Giving thrust on grievance redressal, the DGP directed officials to ensure fast and efficient disposal of public grievances and added that 'Thana Diwas' is an effective imitative in this direction. The officers present in the meeting briefed the DGP about the security scenario of the district. He was also apprised about the progress in the Dhangri terror incident and various anti-terror measures.

