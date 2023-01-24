EU leaders to back new funding for green industry in Feb -draft

European Union leaders will give clearance in February for work on new EU funding for the green industry to counterbalance subsidies in the United States and China, as well as more flexible use of existing funds and looser state aid rules.

Draft conclusions of the leaders' meeting scheduled for Feb 9-10 in Brussels show the leaders will also call for simpler permit procedures for green investments as the 27-nation bloc rushes to remain attractive to green industry companies.

