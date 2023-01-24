Chandigarh district court gets bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Chandigarh police went into a tizzy on Tuesday when they received information about a bomb threat in the district court complex here. However, after a thorough search, police found it to be a hoax. The district court complex on Tuesday afternoon was evacuated after a bomb threat information received by the Chandigarh police, but no suspicious item was found post a thorough check of the complex, officials said. ''During the anti-sabotage check of the court complex, an abandoned tiffin box was found which was isolated and the area was cordoned off for safety purposes,'' the Chandigarh police said in a statement. The suspected article was examined by bomb disposal squad teams of Chandigarh police, Punjab Police and Army HQ of Chandimandir and no explosive item was found rather it was just a tiffin box with food item, it said.

''The anti-sabotage check and search operations were conducted by the teams for nearly five hours with all precautions. No explosive substance/material was found at the spot,'' the statement said. Senior officials said the Chandigarh police control room was informed by the Haryana Police that they had recovered a letter, which claimed that bombs were planted in the district court and inter-state bus terminus here.

Searches were also conducted in the bus stand as well as the high court complex here, they said.

''We had received information through police control room that there could be a bomb in local district court and bus stands,'' Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Manisha Chaudhary told reporters here.

She said Chandigarh police control room had received a call from Haryana Police control room who conveyed that they had recovered a letter mentioning the threat.

''During the search of the district court complex, we found a carry bag which contained a tiffin and a water bottle. We have got it checked and prima facie nothing suspicious was found,'' she said.

Earlier, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mridul also said over phone that ''an unclaimed bag with a tiffin box was found in the court complex. There was no explosive''.

A Panchkula police official said the threat letter was recovered from the washroom of lawyers' chambers there after which Chandigarh police were alerted.

Searches were also carried out in the district court in Panchkula and lawyers chambers there, the Panchkula police official said.

He said as the threat letter specifically mentioned about Chandigarh's Sector 43 district court and bus stand, the police there were alerted.

The work in the district court in Chandigarh's Sector 43 remained suspended for nearly three hours, ASP Mridul said, adding ''everything is normal now''.

In view of the Republic Day function on Thursday, anti-sabotage checks were already going on at public places here, Chandigarh SSP Chaudhary said.

However, acting on the basis of information passed on by Haryana counterparts, Chandigarh police teams, including from its Operations Cell and bomb detection teams were dispatched and the court campus was got evacuated, the officials said.

While Chandigarh and its surrounding areas are already under tight vigil in view of the Republic Day function, police also launched search operation at other vital installations in the city after the bomb threat.

