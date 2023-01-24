Left Menu

T'gana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan to attend R-Day event at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will hoist the national flag at Raj Bhavan here on Republic Day, but the official Parade, usually attended both by the Governor and Chief Minister as per tradition may not take place this year too.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will hoist the national flag at Raj Bhavan here on Republic Day, but the official Parade, usually attended both by the Governor and Chief Minister as per tradition may not take place this year too. Soundararajan is expected to go to Puducherry, where she is the Lt Governor, after unfurling the national flag at Raj Bhavan here, official sources said on Tuesday.

If, indeed, there is no event with both the Governor and Chief Minister participating, it will be a departure from the tradition.

Traditionally, a major event during Republic Day with both the Governor and Chief Minister attending it used to take place at Parade Ground in the city every year. The relations between Raj Bhavan and the BRS government are not on the best of terms with Soundararajan complaining of protocol not being followed with regard to her office, while K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government has reservation about some Bills pending with the Governor and her functioning.

On January 19, the Governor again alleged that protocol is not being followed and that she did not receive any communication from the government on conducting the Republic Day event.

In an open face-off with Rao-led government, Soundararajan in November last expressed doubts that her phones were being tapped.

