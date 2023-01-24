HC orders I-T dept to respondto plea challenging notice to LDA vice chaiman's mother-in-law

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the Income Tax Department to file a response to a plea challenging a notice to Lucknow Development Authority vice chairman Indramani Tripathi's mother-in-law in a benami property case. A bench of justices Sangeeta Chandra and Manish Kumar passed the order on the petition moved by Tripathi's mother-in-law Meera Pandey. The Lucknow bench of the high court as fixed February 2 as the next date of hearing.

In the notice issued on January 5, the Income Tax Department accused Pandey of possessing a benami property of which Tripathi is alleged to be the beneficiary. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocates JN Mathur and Abhinav Narayan Trivedi, have paryed that the notice is illegal and beyond jurisdiction, and it should be quashed. Opposing the plea, the department stressed that there is adequate evidence that the petitioner is holding the benami property of which Tripathi is the beneficiary.

