Election officials seize Rs 10 lakh cash in poll-bound Meghalaya

Election officials in poll-bound Meghalaya seized Rs 10 lakh cash from the possession of four persons in South West Garo Hills district, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor said.

Election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the model code of conduct is in force in the state.

The cash seizure was made by the flying squad officials in district, the CEO said, adding that so far over Rs 20 lakh cash was seized by election officials in the state.

''Flying squads have seized Rs 10.35 lakh cash from the possession of four persons... ,'' the CEO said.

Kharongor said as the people carrying the cash do not have supporting documents, the cash was seized although no one was arrested.

Their claims are under investigation as the Election Commission of India had prohibited carrying of over Rs 50,000 in cash in the state as the model code of conduct is in force, he said.

On January 19 the CEO had said that at least 34 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya have been identified as ''expenditure sensitive'' and strict monitoring will be observed in those segments.

''We have received reports that in at least 34 assembly constituencies across the state, the use of money is very high, and security personnel would be deployed and the model code of conduct would be enforced strictly,'' Kharkongor had said.

According to the Election Commission rule, the concerned person can appeal to a committee headed by the deputy commissioner for release of the seized cash and if it is found genuine then only the money can be released.

