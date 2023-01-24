Left Menu

Election officials seize Rs 10 lakh cash in poll-bound Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:57 IST
Election officials seize Rs 10 lakh cash in poll-bound Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

Election officials in poll-bound Meghalaya seized Rs 10 lakh cash from the possession of four persons in South West Garo Hills district, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor said.

Election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the model code of conduct is in force in the state.

The cash seizure was made by the flying squad officials in district, the CEO said, adding that so far over Rs 20 lakh cash was seized by election officials in the state.

''Flying squads have seized Rs 10.35 lakh cash from the possession of four persons... ,'' the CEO said.

Kharongor said as the people carrying the cash do not have supporting documents, the cash was seized although no one was arrested.

Their claims are under investigation as the Election Commission of India had prohibited carrying of over Rs 50,000 in cash in the state as the model code of conduct is in force, he said.

On January 19 the CEO had said that at least 34 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya have been identified as ''expenditure sensitive'' and strict monitoring will be observed in those segments.

''We have received reports that in at least 34 assembly constituencies across the state, the use of money is very high, and security personnel would be deployed and the model code of conduct would be enforced strictly,'' Kharkongor had said.

According to the Election Commission rule, the concerned person can appeal to a committee headed by the deputy commissioner for release of the seized cash and if it is found genuine then only the money can be released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023