Putin tells governor of often-shelled region Russian anti-air defences among world's best

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia's anti-aircraft defences were among the world's best during a televised meeting with the governor of a province on the Ukrainian border that is regularly shelled by Kyiv's forces.

The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, told Putin during the meeting that 25 local civilians had been killed and 96 injured in shelling since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)