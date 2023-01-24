MP: Two men rape tribal woman looking for job in Bhopal

A 22-year-old tribal woman looking for a job in the Madhya Pradesh capital was raped by two men, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on January 12 but the woman lodged a First Information Report on January 19 after she returned to her home in Shahdol, 500 km away from Bhopal. ''The woman reached Bhopal railway station on the night of January 11 but her friend told her to go back saying no job was available,'' said Mangalwara police station in-charge Sandeep Panwar. When the woman walked out of the railway station, an autorickshaw driver approached her. He lured her into accompanying him in a car in which a man was sitting. They took her to a house where they sexually assaulted her, he said. ''Later, the house owner also tried to rape the woman but she managed to escape, the police officer said. After reaching Shahdol, she confided in her family members, following which a police complaint was filed, he said. Shahdol police filed a zero FIR (which can be filed in any police station, regardless of whether the offence was committed under the jurisdiction of that particular police station) and transferred the case to Bhopal, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)