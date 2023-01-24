U.S. sees some concerning activities from China companies over Ukraine war - source

The U.S. has seen some concerning activities from Chinese companies in relation to the ongoing war in Ukraine and will continue to communicate to the Chinese government any implications of providing material support for Russia's invasion.

U.S. has observed some non-lethal military assistance and economic support from those Chinese companies that "stops short of wholesale sanctions evasion", the source said. The source also said it was unclear if Chinese government was aware of these activities.

