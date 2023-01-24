U.S. Treasury activates another maneuver to avoid breaching debt limit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen activated another extraordinary cash management measure on Tuesday to avoid breaching the federal debt limit, suspending daily reinvestments in a large government retirement fund that holds Treasury debt, the department said.
In a letter notifying Congress of the move to access the Government Securities Investment Fund (G Fund), Yellen did not alter a projected early June deadline for when the Treasury may no longer be able to pay the nation's bills without an increase in the $31.4 trillion statutory borrowing limit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Treasury
- Janet Yellen
- Treasury
- Congress
- Yellen
ALSO READ
Janet Yellen is staying put to oversee billions in climate spending
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in letter to Congress raises red flag on debt limit
Davos 2023: Yellen to meet China's vice premier Liu He - U.S. Treasury
Yellen to meet China's vice premier Liu He in Zurich on Wednesday -U.S. Treasury
U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen to meet President Ramaphosa on South Africa trip