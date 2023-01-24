Left Menu

Sub inspector's mother killed while resisting theft attempt

The mother of a sub inspector was killed while resisting a theft attempt at her house in Lauli Pokhta Kham village in Konhdaur area here, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 24-01-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The mother of a sub inspector was killed while resisting a theft attempt at her house in Lauli Pokhta Kham village in Konhdaur area here, police said on Tuesday. The police have registered a case and investigations are on.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Regional Officer) City Subodh Gautam said on Monday night, Maniraj Yadav and Manish of the same village along with their associates entered the house of Rani Devi alias Manju Devi (65). Devi caught hold of Maniraj and in an attempt to free himself, Maniraj hit her on the head with an axe and ran away leaving her seriously injured. Other members of the family who woke up hearing the noise rushed her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

On the complaint of Shikha Yadav, the daughter-in-law of the deceased, police have filed a case against the four accused, including Maniraj, Manish and two unidentified persons and investigations are on. Devi is survived by three sons, one of whom Mohit Singh Yadav is a sub inspector posted at police station Najirabad, Kanpur.

