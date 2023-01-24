Twelve rescued after building collapses in India; more feared trapped
Rescue workers pulled 12 people, including two children, out of the rubble after a residential apartment block collapsed in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, but more were feared trapped inside, a local police official said on Tuesday. A total of 24 people were feared trapped when the building collapsed, Chauhan said.
Rescue workers pulled 12 people, including two children, out of the rubble after a residential apartment block collapsed in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, but more were feared trapped inside, a local police official said on Tuesday. At least 12 more people were feared trapped, the official said, as rescue workers sought to clear rubble and debris from the site, located in a crowded and posh area of Lucknow, the capital of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.
Police did not immediately comment on any possible reasons for the collapse. "We have pulled out 12 people as of now, including two children, and there has been no recovery of a dead body," Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, D S Chauhan, told reporters near the site.
Television channels showed piles of brick and concrete and police teams clearing the rubble to search for survivors. A total of 24 people were feared trapped when the building collapsed, Chauhan said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chauhan
- Uttar Pradesh
- Lucknow
- India
- Indian
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: BJP announces names of candidates for MLC elections
Galgotias Infra to Invest 500 Crores in Uttar Pradesh - Signs MOU with YEIDA
Uttar Pradesh: Out of jail, molestation case accused arrested again for sexually abusing victim
Uttar Pradesh to send over 30,000 pilgrims fpor Hajj this year
Uttar Pradesh: Trains delayed 6-7 hours due to fog, several cancelled