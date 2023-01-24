Maha: Bodies of seven members of a family found in a riverbed in Pune district

Left Menu

The bodies of seven members of a family, including three children, were found in a riverbed in Pune district of Maharashtra over the last five days, police said on Tuesday.Police are investigating the case from various angles including a suicide pact, an officer said, adding no injuries were found on the bodies.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-01-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 23:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police are investigating the case from various angles including a suicide pact, an officer said, adding no injuries were found on the bodies. The deceased included a couple in their 40s, their daughter and son-in-law, and three grandchildren, the officer said. Four bodies were found between January 18 and January 22 while three bodies were found on Tuesday near Pargon bridge on the Bheema river on the outskirts of Yavat village in Daund tehsil, around 45 km away from Pune city. ''All the seven deceased belonged to a single family,'' said Yavat police station inspector Hemant Shedge. The deceased are identified as Mohan Pawar (45), his wife Sangita Mohan (40), their daughter, Rani Fulware (24), son-in-law Shyam Fulware (28), and their three children aged between three and seven years. The bodies were found 200 to 300 metres away from each other in the Bheema river bed, he said.

''The postmortem of four bodies was performed which identified drowning as the cause of the death. There are no injuries on the bodies. A case of accidental death has been registered. We are investigating from all angles including a suicide pact,'' the police officer said. He said all the deceased were from Beed and Usmanabad districts in the Marathwada region and used to work as labourers. When asked whether it is a suicide pact, Shedge said prima facie it seems so but the probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

