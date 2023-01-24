Delhi: Street hawker dies after being hit by BMW car, one held

Left Menu

A 55-year-old street hawker was killed after a speeding BMW car allegedly hit him in southwest Delhis Munirka area, police said on Tuesday. A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said. The victim, identified as Vasudev, was returning home along with his cart from a Sunday market when the vehicle allegedly hit him.

A 55-year-old street hawker was killed after a speeding BMW car allegedly hit him in southwest Delhi's Munirka area, police said on Tuesday. A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said. Police said that the incident took place on Sunday around 10.30 pm. The victim, identified as Vasudev, was returning home along with his cart from a Sunday market when the vehicle allegedly hit him. He suffered injuries in the incident and died, police said. After the accident, the occupants of the car fled from the spot along with the vehicle. A broken portion of the car's number plate which was found at the spot helped police trace the vehicle, the officer said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The accused, identified as Shivang, has been arrested in the case, police said. According to police, the accused was accompanied by his two friends at the time of the incident. The accused would help his father in his construction business. The victim is survived by his wife and a daughter. Manisha Shou (28), the deceased's daughter, said that her father was a vegetable vendor and the sole breadwinner of the family. ''My father used to go to Sunday market in RK Puram and would return at late night. He had been selling vegetables for the last 30 years. He was trying to cross the road when a car hit him. ''He used to earn around Rs 1,200 to 1,500 a day. He wanted me to become a teacher,'' Manisha said. Vasudev, along with his family which hails from West Bengal, was residing in a rented accommodation at Munirka. ''He was a cheerful man. He usually returned home late at night from his work,'' Manisha said.

