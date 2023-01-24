DGP seeks progress on Dhangri terror attack investigation
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday sought the progress of the investigation into the twin terror attacks that took place at Dangri village in Rajouri district early this month. He directed the officers to work out the involvement of all the anti-national elements and terrorists involved in this heinous crime, a police spokesman said.
He also directed stringent action against each and every individual who has provided any support to terrorists in executing the cowardly attack, the official said.
Seven people from the minority community were killed and fourteen others were injured in the attack.
