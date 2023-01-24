Fetus found in sewer in south Delhi
A human fetus was found in a sewer in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area on Tuesday, police said. They said a caller informed the police in the morning about it.
A senior police officer said the caller identified himself as a supervisor in MCD and informed that he and his staff found the fetus while cleaning the sewer.
The fetus was sent to AIIMS for a medical examination and a case was registered, the officer said.
