Fetus found in sewer in south Delhi

A human fetus was found in a sewer in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area on Tuesday, police said. They said a caller informed the police in the morning about it.

A senior police officer said the caller identified himself as a supervisor in MCD and informed that he and his staff found the fetus while cleaning the sewer.

The fetus was sent to AIIMS for a medical examination and a case was registered, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)