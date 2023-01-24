Court grants interim bail to ex-Maha minister Khadse's wife in money laundering case

A special court here has granted interim bail to former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini in a money laundering case pertaining to a 2016 land deal in Pune district.

Special judge R N Rokade on Monday granted interim relief to Mandakini Khadse, who was not arrested during investigation, till disposal of her bail application. The order was made available on Tuesday.

''Having regard to the fact that the accused number 3 (Mandakini Khadse) is not arrested during the course of investigation, I am of the considered view that prima facie a case is made out for interim bail,'' the judge observed in the order.

The other accused in the case include Eknath Khadse and his son-in-law Girish Chaudhary.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged Eknath Khadse and Chaudhary purchased a government land in Bhosari near Pune city for Rs 3.75 crore in 2016 when its actual cost was Rs 31.01 crore.

The prosecution's case is that the veteran politician, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister who joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2020, misused his official position as the then-state revenue minister to facilitate the transaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)