Joint team of CM flying squad and health department raids illegally-run multispeciality hospital

Some allopathic medicines and documents of patients admissions were seized, said a senior officer of the CM flying squad.Inspector Harish Kumar of the squad said they got the information that a hospital by the name of Sunshine multispecialty hospital is being run at Sirhual village in the sector 18 area, following which a raid was conducted.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-01-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 23:52 IST
A joint team of Haryana's chief minister flying squad and health department on Tuesday raided a multispecialty private hospital being run illegally at Sirhaul village, an official said. Some allopathic medicines and documents of patient's admissions were seized, said a senior officer of the CM flying squad.

Inspector Harish Kumar of the squad said they got the information that a hospital by the name of Sunshine multispecialty hospital is being run at Sirhual village in the sector 18 area, following which a raid was conducted. Without any registration to operate the hospital and a degree of doctor, the operator is playing with the health of people, he said. ''When the team reached the hospital the operator was not found who was identified as Manoj Kumar Saini, a native of village Daduka in district Jaipur in Rajasthan,'' Kumar said. ''Allopathic medicines, documents for treating patients by admitting them in the hospital and fake stamps of doctors were found. Those were sealed and taken into custody by the Health Department,'' he said. ''Electricity was also being stolen in the hospital premises. An FIR is registered against the hospital operator at sector 18 police station,'' Kumar added.

An FIR has been registered against the hospital operator at the sector 18 police station. ''The further probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,'' said sub-inspector Bijender Kumar, additional SHO of sector 18 police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

