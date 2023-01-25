Left Menu

Two people found dead in Rajasthan's Sirohi

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-01-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 00:28 IST
The bodies of a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found in a well in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Marwada Khalsa village, which comes under the Swaroopganj police station area of the district, they said.

The deceased were identified as Arjun Kumar Meghwal and Inka Kumari.

Police officials said the family members of the victims told them that the woman accidentally fell into the well and man jumped in to save her.

A case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC and an investigation is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

