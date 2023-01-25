Left Menu

NFL-Niners DE Omenihu arrested for alleged domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday for misdemeanor domestic violence, the San Jose Police Department said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 01:13 IST
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday for misdemeanor domestic violence, the San Jose Police Department said. Police said Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail but later posted bail and is no longer in custody, adding that the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office will consider possible charges.

Officers responded at approximately 4:39 pm on Monday to investigate the incident and that Omenihu was "cooperative" with officers. "An adult female... called to report that her boyfriend, Charles Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries to the survivor, she did, however, have a complaint of pain to her arm," San Jose police said in a statement.

"Based on the victim's statement and the complaint of pain, Omenihu was arrested." The 49ers will travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Championship.

"We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information," the team said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

