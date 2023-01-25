Left Menu

U.S. reiterates support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO amid troubled talks with Turkey

Updated: 25-01-2023 01:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 01:37 IST
The Biden administration on Tuesday reiterated that it supports Finland and Sweden joining NATO at the earliest opportunity, after Finland said a pause was needed in trilateral talks with Turkey on Finland and Sweden's application to join the military alliance.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing that he would not entertain the question of Finland's possible accession without Sweden after Turkey's president said Sweden should not expect his country's support.

