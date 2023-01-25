U.S. reiterates support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO amid troubled talks with Turkey

The Biden administration on Tuesday reiterated that it supports Finland and Sweden joining NATO at the earliest opportunity, after Finland said a pause was needed in trilateral talks with Turkey on Finland and Sweden's application to join the military alliance.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing that he would not entertain the question of Finland's possible accession without Sweden after Turkey's president said Sweden should not expect his country's support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)