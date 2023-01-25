Left Menu

Two Memphis Fire Department employees 'relieved of duty' in Tyre Nichols case

Two Memphis Fire Department employees involved in the care of a Black man who died after a traffic stop earlier this month have been relieved of their duties during an investigation, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 03:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 03:46 IST
Two Memphis Fire Department employees 'relieved of duty' in Tyre Nichols case

Two Memphis Fire Department employees involved in the care of a Black man who died after a traffic stop earlier this month have been relieved of their duties during an investigation, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. The Memphis Fire Department did not identify the two people facing discipline or say if they were firefighters. It was also not clear if the employees were being paid while not working or if they would eventually return to their duties.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and we cannot comment further at this time," Qwanesha Ward, a public information officer for Memphis Fire Department, said in the written statement. Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old father of a 4-year-old boy, died in the hospital on Jan. 10 of injuries he sustained during his arrest three days earlier by five Memphis police officers.

All five officers, who are also Black, were fired after police officials determined that they violated multiple department policies, including using excessive force, failing to intervene, and failing to render aid. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, FBI and Justice Department are investigating the incident, which was caught on police officer body cameras.

High profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing members of Nichols' family in the case, has likened the video footage to the 1991 beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023