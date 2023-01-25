Left Menu

Unaccounted cash of over Rs 10 lakh seized in poll-bound Meghalaya

Unaccounted cash of over Rs 10 lakh has been seized from four people in poll-bound Meghalayas in South West Garo Hills district, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.The cash seizure was made by flying squad officials in the district, the CEO said, adding that so far unaccounted cash of over Rs 20 lakh was recovered in the state.Flying squads have seized Rs 10.35 lakh cash from the possession of four persons...

Unaccounted cash of over Rs 10 lakh has been seized from four people in poll-bound Meghalaya's in South West Garo Hills district, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

The cash seizure was made by flying squad officials in the district, the CEO said, adding that so far unaccounted cash of over Rs 20 lakh was recovered in the state.

''Flying squads have seized Rs 10.35 lakh cash from the possession of four persons... ,'' the CEO said.

The seizure was made after the four people could not produce any valid document for carrying the cash, but ''no one was arrested'', he mentioned. Their claims are ''under investigation'', he said.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27 and the model code of conduct is in force in the state.

The CEO had earlier said that at least 34 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya have been identified as ''expenditure sensitive'' and strict monitoring would be made in these segments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

