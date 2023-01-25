Left Menu

3 detained in last week's IED recovery case in Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 09:38 IST
3 detained in last week's IED recovery case in Rajouri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained three persons and developed vital leads in the case of recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the Kheora locality of Rajouri border district, sources said Wednesday.

An IED was detected and defused by security personnel in the area on January 18.

The three detainees include one person from the Mendhar area of Poonch district and two from Rajouri district, the sources said, adding they are being interrogated, The sources also said links of terror handlers from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have also surfaced in the case.

It is suspected that handlers from across the Line of Control provided these devices and were dictating their storage and usage, they said.

A case was registered after the tiffin IED was recovered in the Rajouri town and investigation was started to nab the people involved in it.

During the investigation, agencies have been able to establish vital leads including learning about the cross0border connections, they said, adding the supply of IEDs was from terror handlers from across the LoC.

After the January 18 incident, two more Improvised Explosive Devices were recovered from Dassal village near Rajouri on January 22 and were later destroyed, they said.

On being contacted, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam the case of IED recovery has almost been worked out but exact details cannot be shared at this time.

Three IEDs have so far been recovered and three people are detained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023