Incense sticks trigger fire at Noida apartment, none hurt

Incense sticks triggered a fire in a residential apartment inside a group housing society here Wednesday morning, officials said. No one was injured in the fire that was reported around 9.30 am from the ground-floor house in Lavanya Apartments in Sector 62, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said. ''Two units of fire service were immediately rushed to the spot and the fire was soon brought to control. The house was closed from outside at the time of the incident,'' Chaubey said. ''It was found that the fire was triggered by a 'dhoop batti' which was lit for prayer inside the house earlier in the morning,'' the CFO said. Loss to property was being assessed, the officer added.

