Left Menu

Maha: Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 19.6 lakh in Thane

The police seized 98 gm of mephedrone from the possession of the accused, Fahim Karim Khan, a resident of Nallasopara area in neighbouring Palghar district, the release said.A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, it said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 10:56 IST
Maha: Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 19.6 lakh in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 54-year-old man and seized mephedrone, a banned stimulant drug, worth Rs 19.6 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

During patrolling in Kashimira locality on January 21, officials of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell spotted the man moving in a suspicious manner near a temple.

On seeing the police personnel, he started running away but was caught, a police release said. The police seized 98 gm of mephedrone from the possession of the accused, Fahim Karim Khan, a resident of Nallasopara area in neighbouring Palghar district, the release said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it said. The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the contraband and to whom he intended to sell it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023