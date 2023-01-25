Left Menu

11 people held after raid at bar in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 11:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested 11 people after conducting raid at a bar in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint, a team of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell raided the bar located on Goddev Road in Bhayander area on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday and found some women performing obscene dance acts before customers, senior police inspector Samir Ahirrao said.

Eleven people, including the bar's operator, cashier and a singer, were arrested, he said.

The police also seized cash worth Rs 10,520 and a dance video clip from the arrested persons, he said. Offences were registered on Tuesday against the arrested persons under provisions of The Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, 2016, the official said.

The police were searching for the bar owner and some other persons in connection with the case, he said.

