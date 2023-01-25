Left Menu

5 persons detained after bodies of 7 members of family found in Pune river; cops register murder case

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-01-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 12:05 IST
5 persons detained after bodies of 7 members of family found in Pune river; cops register murder case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have detained five persons and registered a case of murder in connection with the death of seven members of a family after their bodies were found in a riverbed in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased included a couple in their 40s, their daughter and son-in-law, and three grandchildren, police said.

Four bodies were found between January 18 and January 22 while three bodies were found on Tuesday near Pargon bridge on the Bheema river on the outskirts of Yavat village in Daund tehsil, around 45 km away from Pune city, they said.

''We have detained five persons in connection with the death of the seven people and an offence under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) has been registered,'' an official from Pune rural police said. The deceased were identified as Mohan Pawar (45), his wife Sangita Mohan (40), their daughter Rani Fulware (24), son-in-law Shyam Fulware (28), and three children aged between three and seven years. The bodies were found 200 to 300 metres away from each other in the Bheema river bed, police earlier said.

The postmortem of four bodies was performed which identified drowning as the cause of the death, they had said.

The deceased were from Beed and Osmanabad districts in the Marathwada region and used to work as labourers, the police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023