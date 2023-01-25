Left Menu

Revamped Monument Mitra scheme under Culture Ministry to be launched soon: Union Culture secretary

One partner can take up an entire set of activities or a segment of it, Mohan added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 12:31 IST
Revamped Monument Mitra scheme under Culture Ministry to be launched soon: Union Culture secretary
  • Country:
  • India

The government will soon launch a revamped version of the Monument Mitra scheme under which the Culture Ministry will seek partnerships with private industries for the upkeep of 1,000 ASI monuments and hold light and sound shows among other activities, a top official said Wednesday.

Interacting with reporters here, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan also said, ''Our target is to have MoUs signed with partners for 500 sites under the revamped Monument Mitra scheme by August 15 when the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav ends.'' The Monument Mitra scheme was launched a few years ago under the Ministry of Tourism which entails adopting a site for upkeep and other related activities. The Monument Mitra scheme was transferred from the Ministry of Tourism to the Ministry of Culture a few months ago, Mohan said.

The revamped Monument Mitra scheme, along with its website will be launched soon, he said, adding, the scheme will be based on corporate social responsibility (CSR). The website will have the names of the sites, and other related details, he said ''We will seek partnership with the private industry to take up upkeep of 1,000 monuments, do light and sound shows, and run interpretation centres, among others. One partner can take up an entire set of activities or a segment of it,'' Mohan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023