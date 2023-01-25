Russian-installed Donetsk chief says Wagner units making progress in Bakhmut
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 13:46 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region said on Wednesday that units of the Wagner private military company were making progress in the town of Bakhmut, with fighting ongoing in previously Ukrainian-held neighbourhoods.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield claim.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine fights Russian assault on salt mining town along eastern front
WRAPUP 4-Fierce fighting in Ukraine's Soledar leaves battlefield strewn with corpses, Zelenskiy
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine fights Russian assault on salt mining town along eastern front
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine fights Russian assault on salt mining town along eastern front
WRAPUP 5-Fierce fighting in Ukraine's Soledar leaves battlefield strewn with corpses - Zelenskiy