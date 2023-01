Kremlin says U.S.-supplied tanks will 'burn' in Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Abrams battle tanks supplied to Ukraine by the United States would "burn", dismissing the proposed shipments as an expensive folly.

U.S. officials say Washington is poised to send dozens of its M1 Abrams battle tank, reversing its previous position. The tank has a 120 mm smoothbore gun.

