Spanish police arrest man over letter-bombs attacks in late 2022- report
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 15:01 IST
Spanish police have arrested a 74-year-old man suspected of being the author of the letter-bombs sent in late 2022 to several institutions and embassies in Spain, TV station La Sexta reported on Wednesday.
The devices were sent to targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, government offices, a European Union satellite company and the U.S. Embassy between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2.
One person was slightly injured.
