Girl, grandmother die in cylinder blast in Telangana

Sangareddy Telangana, Jan 25 PTI A six-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed in an LPG cylinder explosion at their house in Medak district of Telangana.According to police, the incident occurred in Chinna Shivanoor village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 15:02 IST
Girl, grandmother die in cylinder blast in Telangana
Sangareddy (Telangana), Jan 25 (PTI): A six-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed in an LPG cylinder explosion at their house in Medak district of Telangana.

According to police, the incident occurred in Chinna Shivanoor village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The house caught fire in the explosion, which is suspected to have been caused by gas leakage. The blast triggered the collapse of a portion of the house. The elderly woman along with her grand-daughter were sleeping in the house when the mishap took place. The duo died on the spot, they said. A case was registered and investigation is on.

