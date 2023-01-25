3 killed in UP as speeding truck rams into motorcycle

Three people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at the Ambedkar intersection near Sarokhanpur under Badlapur police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said Kuldeep Kumar, Phoolchand Gautam and Phoolchand died on the spot after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

Circle Officer, Badlapur, Shubham Todi said efforts are being made to trace the accused truck driver, who fled the spot in his vehicle after the accident.

