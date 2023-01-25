Two AK rifles, ammunition recovered in Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces on Wednesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
A search operation was launched by Army troops and assisted by police and CRPF in Kalai Top, Shiendra, Ratta Jabbar and adjoining areas, they added.
During the search operation, they recovered two AK rifles, three magazines and 35 rounds of ammunition, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Kalai Top
- Kashmir
- Ratta Jabbar
- Poonch district
- Jammu
- Shiendra
- CRPF
Advertisement
ALSO READ
1,700 drug peddlers arrested in Kashmir in 2022: Police
Security enhanced in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF deploys additional troops
Mercury dips below freezing point at most places in Kashmir
"Answer to those who called it propaganda": Anupam Kher after 'The Kashmir Files' makes it to the Oscars reminder list
BJP's 'use and discard' policy responsible for plight of Kashmiri Pandit employees: Kharge