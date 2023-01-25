Left Menu

HC grants bail to ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's former secretary in corruption case

Later, the CBI took his custody in the corruption case in April 2022.Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March 2021 alleged that Deshmukh, who was then the home minister of Maharashtra, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.The high court had in April 2021 directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry.

HC grants bail to ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's former secretary in corruption case
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Sanjeev Palande, former private secretary of NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Former Maharashtra minister Deshmukh, also an accused in the case, is currently out on bail.

A single bench of Justice M S Karnik allowed Palande's bail plea after hearing arguments of the both sides. He is likely to walk out of the jail on January 27, his lawyer Shekhar Jagtap said. The HC had last month granted bail to Palande in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED had arrested Palande in June 2021 in connection with the money laundering case. Later, the CBI took his custody in the corruption case in April 2022.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March 2021 alleged that Deshmukh, who was then the home minister of Maharashtra, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

The high court had in April 2021 directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry. The CBI, based on this inquiry, registered an FIR against Deshmukh and others for alleged corruption and misuse of official power. According to the central probe agency, Palande had given instructions on behalf of Deshmukh to former Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze for the collection of money.

