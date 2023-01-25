Left Menu

German government approves Leopard tanks deliveries to Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:08 IST
German government approves Leopard tanks deliveries to Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and approve their re-export from partner countries, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement on Wednesday.

The goal was to quickly establish two battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, the statement said, adding Germany would in a first step provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks from military stocks. Training of Ukrainian troops in Germany will begin soon, and Germany will also provide logistics and ammunition, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023