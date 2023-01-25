J'Khand HC grants bail to BJP MLA in 10-year-old case

The Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to three-time Baghmara MLA Dhulu Mahto in a 10-year-old case of forcibly freeing a person from police custody.

The special MP/MLA court in Dhanbad had earlier upheld a lower court's order of an 18-month jail sentence for the legislator and four others in the case.

The three-time BJP MLA from Baghmara assembly constituency has already served a term of four months behind bars.

The lower court had on October 9, 2019, held Mahto and his four associates guilty of obstructing government servants and freeing a person, arrested on extortion charges, forcibly from police custody.

The MLA's lawyers had subsequently challenged the order in the high court.

