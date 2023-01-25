Left Menu

Ukraine dismisses five top regional prosecutors in shakeup

Over a dozen senior officials, including one of the prosecutor general's deputies, were removed from their posts on Tuesday in what analysts said was a reaction to recent corruption and abuse of office scandals.

Five top regional prosecutors were dismissed from their jobs on Wednesday, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy launched Ukraine's largest political shakeup of the war. The officials, who were the most senior prosecutors in their respective regions, were dismissed "voluntarily" by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, his office said in a brief statement.

"Andriy Kostin signed orders on voluntary dismissal from administrative positions of the heads of the Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regional prosecutors' offices," it said on its website. Over a dozen senior officials, including one of the prosecutor general's deputies, were removed from their posts on Tuesday in what analysts said was a reaction to recent corruption and abuse of office scandals.

